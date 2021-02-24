• Kiana McKenzie, 20, of Slack Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for domestic assault. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Joseph Lance Freeman, 33, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,923.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Chuck Goforth, 41, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Sabrina D. Akins, 40, of Cindy Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for filing false reports and tampering with evidence. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Jennifer Jackson, 40, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for filing false reports and tampering with evidence. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Brandon M. Kimpson, 26, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and warrants out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $2,944.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Ohioji M. McDermott, 24, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Thomas Ramirez, 54, of Cedar Valley Rd., Clearwater, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Dennis D. Butts Jr., 38, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $550.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Michael Taylor, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Montana McCaslin, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Bryan Moses, 31, of Guthrie Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with auto burglary and conspiracy to commit. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
