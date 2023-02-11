• David P. Craddock, 33, of Kings Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to pay child support out of Hamilton County. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Mitchael Smallwood, 52, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Heather Cornish, 30, of Miser Station Rd., Friendsville, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Jacob Marineau, 28, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and child neglect. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Ellen Juvera-Saiz, 59, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Eric Ratledge, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Dominic Stocklin, 29, of County Road 660, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Arleen Davis, 38, of McElhaney Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $1,000. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• William Johnson, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $66,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Justain McDaniel, 36, of County Road 755, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, public intoxication and vandalism. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Cade Burke, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Jared Bostic, 30, of Shadowlong Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Christopher Teague, 52, of County Road 119, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to pay child support. He was being held on a $4,500 cash bond plus 90 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Marquise Holloway, 36, of Holston Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for driving without a license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Dodie Rogers, 57, of Athens Studio Lodge, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,982.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Katie Marie Bryan, 33, of County Road 783, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Mathew C. Bishop, 51, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,147.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Christopher Newman, 34, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and a Sevier County warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Theodore Rogers III, 29, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Kayla A. Martinez, 23, of County Road 632, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Thomas Walls, 33, of Bayberry Court, Maryville, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Jocee McKeehan, 26, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Lora Bright, 50, of Highland Ave., Lenoir City, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $871.45 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Thomas Billingsley, 67, of Greenwood Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and improper passing. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Donald McMillan, 49, of Ray St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
