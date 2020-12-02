• Adam E. Bayes, 27, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation, evading arrest and theft of property $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Ryan D. Sweet, 25, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,386.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Vincent Giannotti, 39, of County Road 960, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and theft of property. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
