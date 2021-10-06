• Christopher Mabes, 43, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $35,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 11.
• Tiffany Leann Jones, 36, of County Road 526, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Erica Lynn Neal, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• April Gamboa, 44, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Bobby Ingram, 47, of County Road 494, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on his own recognizance and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 10, 2022.
• Dustin Lance, 23, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Stephen Price, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Bradford Abernathy, 49, of County Road 78, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, expired registration and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held on $54,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Jordan Buckner, 27, of Highway 310, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Hahsahnee Ferguson, 43, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Melissa Johnson, 35, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving without a license. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Kimberly Alexander, 42, of Highway 4115, Greenback, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $22,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charlie Blackmon, 32, of Spring Garden Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $762.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Joshua Mullen, 31, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with violation of an order of protection and paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
