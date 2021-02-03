• Nikola L. Davis, 52, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,669.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Mayra Alejandra Chavez, 37, of Lasalle Rd., Oak Ridge, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Catherine Ann Elder, 34, of Hale Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with community corrections violation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• John Hatley, 23, of County Road 304, Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic violence. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.