• Cody Richesin, 32, of E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Michael Brown, 48, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3. He also faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 6.
• Timothy Finney, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on a $916.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• David Mardaugh, 44, of Ferguson Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,749.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Steve Chandler, 62, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Gordon Johnson, 42, of Rambling Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Jeffery Sherwood, 50, of Watson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,223.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Brady A. Martin, 23, of County Road 436, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Brianna Jackson, 25, of Cardin St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of Fentanyl for resale. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Tasha West, 35, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $802.33 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Christian Fernandez Almonte, 25, of Southern Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and hit and run (vehicle). He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Jack VanDerveer, 19, of County Road 857, Delano, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was released on $15,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Joshua Thompson, 34, of County Road 857, Delano, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• James L. Jones, 65, of County Road 750, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• George VanDerveer, 68, of County Road 857, Delano, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was released on $15,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Keith Freeman, 43, of County Road 130, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Chad Freeman, 53, of Circle Dr. SW, Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• John Barnes, 27, of Alabama Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
• Jonathan Tarplee, 36, of February Lane, Ellijay, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 6.
