• Amanda Arlene Witt, 33, of County Road 716, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Dylan Nolan, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Al Dorsey, 28, of Blackford St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony possession of a firearm. He was released to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials.
• Patricia McCleary, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Anselmo Vazquez, 36, of Southside Dr., Sparta, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Clayton Roland, 39, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and aggravated burglary. He was being held on $15,700.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Chelsie Siler, 25, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a light law violation. She was being held on $12,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Charles Womac, 69, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 3.
• Douglas Redman, 56, of Gabe Keen Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Jonathan Best, 30, of Highway 11, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, theft $2,500 to $10,000 and two counts of shoplifting. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Steven Harman, 39, of Sullivan Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault. He was released on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Chasidy Dawn Beasley, 35, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Christopher J. Millsaps, 25, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated arson and two counts of attempted aggravated arson. He was being held on $200,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
