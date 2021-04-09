• Karissa Webb, 22, of Fayetteville Highway, Bailfast, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Skyla Hyatt, 23, of 28th St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Ariel C. Womac, 28, of County Road 782, Etowah, was arrested on April 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drugs. She was released on $7,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Hubert Ledford, 71, of County Road 902, Etowah, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Cameron Wagoner, 28, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on April 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule IV drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Hahsahnee Ferguson, 43, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Jimmy R. Seymour, 28, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, filing false reports and a warrant for simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on $15,522.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Jessica P. Womac, 22, of County Road 1340, Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping, aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping. She was being held on $70,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Donna Lynn Lingerfelt, 58, of Shawnee Trail, Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Ethan A. Hakes, 22, of Meigs Heights Lane, Decatur, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Diamond Young, 22, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and vandalism. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Austo Monroe, 40, of Cartwright St., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,707.90 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Jeffery Bell, 28, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Shane Ward, with no age listed, of Mountain View Dr., Vonore, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Guy Cobb, 54, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 12.
• Derek Lamb, 42, of Hammonds Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with retaliation for past actions, criminal trespassing and vandalism. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Douglas Pierce, 51, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Jessica Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Logan T. Chouinard, 33, of Lamontville Rd., Riceville, was arrested on April 6 and charged with driving on a suspended license, traffic violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and failure to appear. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Joseph S. Guffey, 44, of County Road 790, Etowah, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with evading arrest. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Thomas S. Packett, 35, of Old School Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $652.21 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Gary D. Waters, 43, of Vance Bates Dr., Benton, was arrested on April 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Charles A. Handy, 34, of S. Lee Highway, Cleveland, was arrested on April 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 9.
• Letima S. Henry, with no age listed, of South Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 9.
