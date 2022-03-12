• Darius McDermott, 42, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Trevor B. Hawkins, 33, of S. White St., Athens, was arrested on March 8 by the Athens Police Department and Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Austin R. Conard, 24, of Hill Loop, Madisonville, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Clifton Hall, 34, of Smokey Falls Way, Knoxville, was arrested on March 8 by the Athens Police Department and Drug Task Force and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. He was being held on $178,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• James Farrell, 47, of County Road 737, Calhoun, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• William Bonner, 43, of Cook Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Brian Saylor, 39, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Christopher Clay Byrum, 45, of County Road 620, Etowah, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Cynthia Wos, 51, no address listed, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear out of Knox County. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• John Barnes, 26, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Amanda Laymance, 37, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with child neglect. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Michael Laymance, 38, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with child neglect. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Gregory Armour, 55, of Wild Hill Rd., Woodstock, Ga., was arrested on March 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Maurice Flowers, no age listed, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Jacquelene Watson, 39, no address listed, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Brittany Markwell, 32, no address listed, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and failure to appear out of Meigs County. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Lacrysta Kalyn Ray, 27, of Cunningham Rd., Spring City, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11 and was being held for Rhea County authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.