• Matthew Long, 23, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated domestic and false imprisonment. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Thomas Okley, 38, of Glen Oaks Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Dwight Shankle, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Dana Lynn Hardin, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on March 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Clellon Chandler, 37, of Marvin Akins Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on March 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of a schedule I drug for resale. He was being held on $23,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Crystal Michelle Sellers, 37, of McCall Way, Kodak, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Blount County. She was released to Blount County authorities.
• Denna Renee Finch, 26, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,453.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Gwendolyn Shaver, 42, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Herman Hicks, 31, of Eleanor Linson Dr., Ocoee, was arrested on March 10 by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and charged with violation of probation. He was released to Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Lawrence Hess, 73, with no address listed, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, felony evading, false imprisonment, assault on an officer and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $189,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Justin Knox, 29, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic violence and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Jacqueline Dunn, 33, of Sunnyview Rd., Dayton, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Ashley Roderick, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property involving merchandise and a criminal summons for burglary. She was being held on $1,700.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Mitchell Buckner, 33, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on March 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• James King, 28, of Chilhowee St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Robert C. Gomes, 55, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Tyler R. Watson, 27, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
