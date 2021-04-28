• Clinton Russell, 35, of Sunnyside Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on April 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vehicle theft, resisting stop/halt and evading arrest. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Dixie Bennett, 22, of N. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on April 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, joyriding and simple possession. She was being held on a $1,393.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Mitchell Russell, 25, of W. Lee Highway, Philadelphia, was arrested on April 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Bradley County. He was released on a $467 cash bond for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• John C. Kingsberry II, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on April 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000, vandalism and intentional tampering with an ankle device. He was released to Madison County authorities.
• Brandon R. Standridge, 35, of Eaves St., Athens, was arrested on April 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Otis McSpadden, 51, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on April 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 27.
• Kasey Skidmore, 43, of State Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on April 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 27.
• Lamarcus E. Bishop, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on April 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 27 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 5.
• Holly Bryan, with no age listed, of County Road 792, Etowah, was arrested on April 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. She was being held on a $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Paul Coleman, 53, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on April 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 28.
