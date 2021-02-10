• Taylor A. Pope, 26, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Jordan Jefford, 30, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Carlos Gonzalez, 31, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and two warrants for aggravated assault. He was released on $40,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Taylor Humphries, 24, of South Ocoee St., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, aggravated child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, violation of the implied consent law, reckless endangerment, possession of a legend drug and tampering with evidence. She was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Cameron Lee Rich, 26, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Vongphet Noravong, 51, of E. Clover Lane, Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Christian Perry, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Sean Paul Lemay, 35, of County Road 510, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Hamilton County. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Dustin Watson, 32, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation, a warrant for assault by domestic and a warrant for burglary and assault. He was being held on $15,812.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Casey Watson, 33, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Dakota Payne, 19, of County Road 146, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, a bench warrant and aggravated assault. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Charles A. Handy, 34, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Timothy Scott Ricker, 48, of Vincent Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Danielle Weinal, 32, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Shelby Jessica Atkins, 27, of Highway 360, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with identity theft and violation of community corrections out of Monroe County. She was being held for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Jeremy Boyd, 42, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and domestic assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
