• Roger Scott Buckner Jr., 34, of County Road 178, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released on $22,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Mark Z. Gibson, 51, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Dakota Davis, 26, of County Road 78, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for custodial interference. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Debbie Rolewicz, 53, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Alvin Kilpatrick, 19, of Sunview Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with vehicular assault, violation of the open container law, underage consumption and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• William Roberts, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Benjamin Keener, 20, of Highway 30, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal simulation. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Crystal Bookout, 33, of County Road 730, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to have a headlight. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Melvin Haney, 65, of Wayne Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked license and registration violation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Robert Tschantz, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle over $1,000, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and failure to appear. He was being held on $54,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Terrina Bates, 36, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons and a warrant out of Monroe County. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Samuel Gilley, 39, of Poteet Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $6,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Tiffany Smith, 42, of Little Tater Valley Rd., Luttrell, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Caleb K. Newton, 30, of County Road 637, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Camdon Partin, with no age listed, of County Road 584, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Melissa Davis, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Kobe Rogers, 23, of Woodmore Terrace, Chattanooga, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment and no proof of insurance. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
