• Kyle Stephen Smith, 33, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Dakota Kelley, 29, of Roy St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Dorothy Miranda, 43, of Wayne Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property, possession of meth, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $25,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Dylan Cox, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Justin Webb, 32, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the Niota Police Department and charged with warrants for felony evading, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $18,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Casey Clark, 51, of Layman Circle, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Jonathan Murphy, 34, of Main St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
• Brandon Jack Miller, with no age listed, of Ammons Lane, Powell, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with burglary, felony vandalism and theft under $1,000. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Victoria Morris, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with auto burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Stephen Wilson, 19, of County Road 1121, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking and attempted aggravated kidnapping. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Travis Raper, 43, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
• Angela Martin, 34, of Corinth Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Brooke Potter, 31, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• Lori Knox, 56, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons. She was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Jasmine Welson, 19, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
