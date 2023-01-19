• Saden Martin, 30, of Moore Rd., Charleston, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Etowah Police Department on a Meigs County warrant. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Robert Dyal, 37, of County Road 274, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Jonathan Tillett, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 16.
• Jess K. Sisson, 45, of S. Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Wilburn J. Myers, 48, of Buckner Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Jacob McDaniel, 29, of Beatys Chapel Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Tisha Wallace, 33, of Lee Green Rd., Ashland City, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Cheatham County warrant for contempt of court. She was being held without bond for Cheatham County authorities.
• Shane Whitaker, 38, of Jackson Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and a warrant. He was being held on a $2,091.40 cash bond plus 90 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Terry Shultz, 52, of S. Lee Hwy., McDonald, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Troy Hall, 48, of Dean Howard Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for driving on a suspended/revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Autumn Neil, 40, of County Road 86, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing and violation of an order of protection. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Brittany Garner, 37, of Woodby Friedly Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $841.45 cash bond plus five days in jail. No court date listed.
• Brian Harmon, 35, of S. Main St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $782.95 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• John Sheppard, 45, of County Road 349, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,846.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.