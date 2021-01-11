• Bryant McDermott, 25, of Myatt Dr., Charleston, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on $50,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Daniel L. Watson, 44, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• James Troutt, 63, of County Road 790, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Mandi L. Bertges, 45, of Dotson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $7,283.17 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11 and in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Madison Paige Randolph, 19, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Matthew Austin Gibson, 30, of Charwood Trail, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias, a warrant for vandalism up to $1,000 and a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Rodney Joe Carroll, 50, of Bank St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Derrick Matthew Morrow, 41, of Edwins Cove, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Seth Antonio Ponce, 21, of County Road 564, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Jennifer Griffis, 49, of County Road 351, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $671.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Daniel Glenn Tilley, 58, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Leah Shanahan, 28, of Cane Creek Mountain Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with attempted aggravated burglary, vandalism and possession of a legend drug. She was being held on $35,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Kristina Perkins, 42, of Kingston Ave., Rockwood, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence by consent and resisting arrest. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Jason Perkins, 51, of Post Oak Valley Rd., Rockwood, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was released on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• James S. Harris, 32, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Jessika Nichole Green, 34, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Trayner Ricker, 40, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting, assault on an officer, aggravated assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $49,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Spencer Sisson, 24, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Michael Carver, 34, of County Road 713, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for aggravated assault and theft of an auto. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Johnny Ray Goodner, 61, of Delmar St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
