• Patricia Galagon, 68, of Swallow St., New Orleans, La., was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Cody Richesin, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,500 bond. No court date listed.
• Dale Kryzak, 25, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.
• Michael Roberts, 57, of Robinson Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with contempt of court. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Steven Marney, 39, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a warrant for burglary of an automobile, theft under $1,000 and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Megan Brown, 25, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug and criminal trespassing. She was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Shyheim Benton, no age listed, of King St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000 out of Jefferson County. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Holly Wall, 38, of Holiday Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug and expired registration. She was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Dakota Farr, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and interfering with 911. He was being held on $125,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Candice Runyon, 40, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Pete Goins, 47, of County Road 342, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He was released. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
• Monica West, 36, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule II drug and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $1,669.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.