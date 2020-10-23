• Alvin G. Gagen, 19, of Slack Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic, prohibited weapons and vandalism. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Ericha Dawn Ruppert, 49, of Mary St., Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Jennifer Robbins, 41, of Skyline Dr., Harriman, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Gabrieal Onbey, 21, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft up to $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
• Kaleb Buckner, 19, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Paul Brown, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, violation of probation and aggravated assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
