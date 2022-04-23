• Autumn McDaniel, 40, of Ridge Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 20 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm. She was released on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Mark T. Gunn, 28, of Sneed Rd., Decatur, was arrested on April 20 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession and no valid driver’s license. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Stacy Watkins, 44, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $475.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Michael Duckworth, 58, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear out of McMinn County and one count of failure to appear out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Matthew Walker, 36, of County Road 130, Riceville, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He was released on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Jermiah Teague, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Andra D. Canidate, 41, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on April 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft over $10,000 by possession and failure to appear. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Brittany Smith, 34, of Keith St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving without a license. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Mitchell Buckner, 34, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,623.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Joseph Rice, 35, of Blunt Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and violation of TDOC probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Bobbie Lynn Coan, 39, of Bonavista Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,129.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Christopher Crabtree, 46, of County Road 58, Riceville, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Matthew Walker, 36, of County Road 130, Riceville, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• George Buchanan, 38, of County Road 361, Niota, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Jonathan Knox, 21, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on April 21 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $20,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Lawrence Schmidt, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Zachery Liner, 36, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with conspiracy to sell meth over 300 grams and possession of meth over 300 grams for resale. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Christy Holland, 46, of Eisenhower St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Felix Macuga, 40, of E. Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on April 21 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged with conspiracy to sell schedule II drugs and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Dale Kryzak, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on April 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Joni Perry, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on April 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Ronald L. Faulkner, 49, of County Road 673, Riceville, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $150,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.