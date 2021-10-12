• Teddy D. Mealor, 46, of Johnson St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• James Clayton, 38, of Whitaker Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property under $1,000 and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Michael Derrick, 59, of County Road 903, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants. He was being held on $29,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Shannon Wiley, 46, of Dunworken Dr., Chesapeake, Va., was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Kayla R. Harris, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants. She was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Nicole M. Walker, 29, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Irish Rymer, 21, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and a traffic violation. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Tyler Tuten, 27, of Pond Hill Rd., Niota, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, escape and evading arrest. He was being held on $35,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Justin Jack, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft up to $1,000, violation of probation and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Casey Watson, 38, of Watson Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and traffic violation. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Tommy Clark, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice and a warrant out of New York for third degree murder. He was being held on $225,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Brian Hooper, 57, of N. Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Haley Viano, 29, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Brian E. Sherrill, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $246 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Teresa Hancock, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
• Andra Canidate, 40, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.