• Johnathan Walker, 37, of Juandale Trail, Chattanooga, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacture, sell, deliver of a schedule II drug. He was released on $150,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on May 13.
• Jodi Lewis, 38, of St. Francis St., Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft over $10,000. She was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Scottie McDowell, 43, of County Road 212, Niota, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Bradley Couch, 41, of County Road 307, Niota, was arrested on May 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Ashley D. Taylor, 43, no address listed, was arrested on May 11 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Micah James Young, 21, of Highway 30 W., Athens, was arrested on May 11 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for reckless driving. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Tony Strickland, 67, of East Main St., Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Daniel Watson, 45, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on May 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear and for aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• James M. Farley, 77, of County Road 287, Niota, was arrested on May 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation and identity theft. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• Douglas H. Farner, 71, of Shawnee Trail, Athens, was arrested on May 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• Darryl Hugenberger, 35, of Wen Dell Lane SE, Cleveland, was arrested on May 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and open container. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• Teresa Ann Call, 37, of Red Hill Valley Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for 16 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft. She was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Clarence Lincoln, 42, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for shoplifting. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
