• Andy Walker, 39, of Thorps Chapel Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle and carjacking. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Brenton Williams, 29, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Antonio Lopez-Perez, 25, of Cherry Ridge, Pigeon Forge, was arrested on July 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Curtis H. Jordan, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on July 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and littering. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 16.
• Paul T. Blankenship, 46, of Penn Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for altering/falsifying title/plate, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 16.
• Sonia A. Stockton, 60, of Weadock Ave., Lima, Ohio, was arrested on July 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with simple possession, driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 16.
• Eric Estin Reiter, 52, with no address listed, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 16.
• Douglas Redman, 56, with no address listed, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and theft of property over $10,000. He was being held on $51,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jacob Loney, 33, of Holladay St., Portland, Oregon, was arrested on July 16 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession or casual exchange and a warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Robert Hamblin, 32, of Rose Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Jeffery Elsea, 51, of Industrial Park Dr., Lenoir City, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Knox County. He was being held for Knox County authorities.
• Christian Mashburn, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on July 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and destruction of evidence. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Christopher Hamonds, 30, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and theft of property. He was released on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jeffery Williams, 32, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on July 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and tampering with drug screen. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Autumn Melton, 35, of Forkners Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. She was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Mitchell Russell, 25, of W. Lee Highway, Philadelphia, was arrested on July 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Hogg Gannon, 20, of Pawnee Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Michael Sloan, 46, with no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,552.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Timothy M. Joseph, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $69,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jarrett L. Thomas, 41, of County Road 32, Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on July 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property over $5,000. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Justin Lee McDaniel, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection and assault by domestic violence by intimidation. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Dion Roberts, 26, of Rockwood St., Dayton, was arrested on July 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on a $506.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• David Weir, 30, of Iowa Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Desmond Thompson, 20, of Foxgate Lane, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested on July 18 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Robert Edwards, 21, of Atleigh Lane, Clinton, Maryland, was arrested on July 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jerry Demay, 65, with no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Toby Brooks, 18, with no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale and speeding. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Amber Williams, 35, of Ruga Ave., Spring City, was arrested on July 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with warrants. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Robert Webb, 35, of Pine St., Englewood, was arrested on July 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with warrants. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Kathleen Wathen, 30, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on July 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Manila Miller, 35, of Charlotte St., Athens, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. She was rereleased to Loudon County authorities.
• Melissa Bowman, 48, of Burkett’s Chapel Rd., Decatur, was arrested on July 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, a warrant out of McMinn County and a warrant out of Meigs County. She was being held on $38,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kandice Baker, 29, of County Road 29, Riceville, was arrested on July 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charles Womac, 48, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on July 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Rebecca Riggs, 30, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jamale Reece, 32, of Red Clay Park Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on July 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with warrants out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Cynthia L. Patton, 57, of Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested on July 18 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
