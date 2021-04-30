• John Weidner, 30, of Dipmo Hollow, Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 28.
• Caleb Norris, 19, of Kelly Lane, Lenoir City, was arrested on April 27 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for driving without a license, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Ashley Miller, 29, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on April 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released without bond and no court date was listed.
• Dakota Bumbalough, 26, with no address listed, was arrested on April 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection, evading arrest and vandalism. He was being held on $5,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charles E. Womac, 69, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of temporary or permanent injunctions and a criminal summons for aggravated assault. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Regina Beck, 38, of Upper River Rd., Charleston, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released without bond and no court date was listed.
• Dixie Clayton, 24, of Crestway Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic. She was released without bond and no court date was listed.
• Gerald Guehring, 34, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with especially aggravated stalking. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Daniel Yearwood, 40, of Hiwassee Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $836.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Jonathan Markland, 42, of Green Place, Knoxville, was arrested on April 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony warrants out of Loudon County. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Jeffrey Brown, 36, of Unicoi Church Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $606.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Christopher Cook, 46, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of a restraining order and domestic assault. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Mary Maupin, 27, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 14.
• Andrea Canidate, 40, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $680.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Rebecka High, 36, of Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, was arrested on April 28 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Laroia Williams, 19, of Bancroft St., Columbus, Ohio, was arrested on April 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a schedule VI drug and driving without a license. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Ahziah Hawkins, 18, of Canyon Tree Dr., Columbus, Ohio, was arrested on April 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a stolen handgun, allowing an unlicensed driver to drive and simple possession. She was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• David Webb, 32, of S. Matlock Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Amber Banks, 53, of County Road 515, Etowah, was arrested on April 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Lacie J. Massengil, 30, of County Road 500, Englewood, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft over $1,000. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Johnny McCarty, 43, of County Road 630, Etowah, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Rhea County. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Allison Freeman, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on April 29 by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession or casual exchange of meth, driving on a revoked license, two counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of schedule II drugs. She was being held on $116,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• James Peeler, with no age or address listed, was arrested on April 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved and domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.