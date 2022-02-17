• Joshua S. McCleary, 33, of West St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $762.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Clayton D. Shelton, 32, of County Road 82, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation of an officer, state violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Megan L. Griffin, 33, of Clark St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Jonathan Sliger, 36, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on a $1,806.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• William P. Ferguson, 54, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and immediate notice of a crash. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Tiara Wilcox, 19, of Gee Creek Rd., Delano, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. She was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• James Stokes, 49, of Guthrie Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,975.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• David Rogers, 40, of County Road 58, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Rebecca Delk, 57, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,836.45 cash bond plus 90 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Tara Shelton, 33, of Highway 115, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Etowah Police Department on a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license and also charged with two counts of failure to pay child support. She was being held on $5,715.84 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Jonathan R. Morgan, 18, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with underage consumption. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Marshall R. Morgan, 20, of Vermont Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with underage driving under the influence. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Meagan Wilson, 34, of Highway 94, Russellville, Ala., was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Jimmy Lethco, 39, of Rentals Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Cynthia Was, 51, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Gage Foster, 28, of Highway 225, Chatsworth, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Dustin Millsaps, 35, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Joseph LaBella, 34, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, carrying a weapon by a felon, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of Alprazolam, maintain dwelling, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, maintaining a dwelling for drugs, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, armed and dangerous felonies, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of Oxymorphone for resale, maintaining a dwelling for drugs, simple possession of meth, simple possession, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $242,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• David Hicks, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Jasmine Truss, 26, of Dodson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $100,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
