• Julius Porter, 42, of Union Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Patrick Kuchta, 31, of Shoemaker St., Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Adam Crisp, 43, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Carlos Gillespie, 46, of County Road 802, Etowah, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for maintaining a dwelling for drug use, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a handgun-dangerous felony and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, as well as for failure to appear. He was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in Criminal Court on July 11.
• Cody Cameron, 30, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $828.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Angela A. Hardy, 32, of Sarah Lane, Philadelphia, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Jonathan Henson, 40, no address listed, was arrested on July 11 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for aggravated burglary, theft of property over $2,500 and 17 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was being held on $108,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Daniel Kallerson, 50, of Valley View Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He will serve 10 years.
• Greg Bivens, 57, of County Road 322, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless endangerment and theft of property under $1,000 by possession. He was being held on $23,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Quincy D. Parris, 27, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misuse of 911, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Michael B. Farrell, 45, of Holt Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Marrie White, 76, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and open container. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
