• Tharron White, 32, of County Road 326, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with reckless aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Tommy Burke, 57, of Bledsoe Dr., Etowah, was arrested on May 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Stephen Price, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
• Ronald Craven, 64, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
• Sara Kessler, with no age listed, of Housley Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
• Kyle Smith, 34, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on May 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Hailey S. Duncan, 22, of Hammonds Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
• Lydia Gartner, 33, of 2nd St., Etowah, was arrested on May 20 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with fentanyl for resale, meth for resale, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 21.
• Tyler Rutledge, 28, of Highway 411N, Etowah, was arrested on May 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a two capiases. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 21 and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• William Johnson, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on May 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for felony evading and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Jurgen Locstetter, 50, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal impersonation. He was released on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Madison Faith Cook, 25, of County Road 625, Etowah, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for assault. She was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Lila Suzanne Hamm, 30, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Katherine N. Morris, 30, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,422.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Whitney Brooke Yarren, 26, of Casen Heights, Old Fort, Indiana, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,203.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Skylar Bradley Farrar, 25, of County Road 516, Englewood, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Terrance Robinson, 28, of Moses Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism, identity theft, probation violation, driving without a license and a warrant for domestic and vandalism. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
