• Robert Saffles, 39, of Saffles Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He was released on $40,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Arron Marion, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Waylon L. Dowing, 26, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation, trespassing, failure to appear and forgery. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Amanda Ricker, 39, of County Road 158, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Joseph Shelton, 36, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Timothy Lowe, 55, of County Road 709, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Sarah Leech, 43, of Nova St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Brent Leblanc, 22, of Polymer Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Joy Armstrong, 41, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.