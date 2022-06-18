• Jimmy Seymour, 29, no address listed, was arrested on June 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property, failure to appear, simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $29,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Timothy Wilson, 31, of County Road 151, Riceville, was arrested on June 14 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary and theft of property over $1,000. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Jason Creek, 28, of Woolen St. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on $15,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Oris D. Shelton, 54, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Stephen T. Wattenbarger, 27, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $12,370.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Austin Kennedy, 21, of Heather Lane, Decatur, was arrested on June 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism/public intoxication. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Andre LuBala, 19, of Oak Leaf Terrace, Stone Mountain, Ga., was arrested on June 14 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving without a license, possessing a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held on $54,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
• Christopher Thompson, 35, of Cow Head Rd., Hemingway, S.C., was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons for failure to appear. He faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Tequila Y. Porter, 33, no address listed, was arrested on June 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $71,000 bond and faced a date in General Session Court on June 15.
• Christopher Crust, 51, of Terrace Falls Dr., Soddy Daisy, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Brian N. Saylor, 39, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 15 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Matthew Pool, 20, of N. Gary Ave., Lamesa, Texas, was arrested on June 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Matthew Golden, 31, of Bates Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Tristan Bradfield, 39, of Highway 58 S., Decatur, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Cody Lynn, 24, of McConnel St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,254.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Joseph Proctor, 42, of Floyd Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of burglary of an automobile, two counts of theft of property under $1,000, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, vandalism and possession of fraudulent credit/debit over $2,500. He was being held on $44,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
