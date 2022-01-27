• Aaron Harris, 36, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a warrant for escape and misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on $7,438.99 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Kenny Stephens, 89, of County Road 527, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Brian Boggess, 35, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,493.45 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Roberto Rodriguez, 58, of County Road 369, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Bridget Hensley, 40, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Se was released on $12,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Alen Stinnett, 42, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Murray County, Ga., and as a fugitive from justice. He was released to Murray County officials and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Cynthia Henry, 47, of County Road 347, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Steven Kelsey, 44, of Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Shannon Renee Huff, 51, of Moses St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• George W. Huff, 76, of 4th St. Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Nancy L. France, 65, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Yamika C. Arnwine, 40, of Kimbrough Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Griffen A. Brown, 23, of County Road 126, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Christopher Stokes, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Michael J. Freeman, with no age or address listed, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsifying/altering a license plate and improper display. No bond amount or court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.