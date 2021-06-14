• Isaac Roy Cook, 19, of County Road 756, Athens, was arrested on June 10 and charged with underage consumption and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Jimmy Debity, 38, of Beane Creek Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on June 10 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 11.
• Nikkarra Crisp, 23, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 11.
• Tyler Bryan, 30, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on June 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 11.
• Brian Lee Walker, 42, of Box St., Knoxville, was arrested on June 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Meigs County. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Jazzimine Hall, 26, of Highway 11, Athens, was arrested on June 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,108.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 11.
• Diamond Young, 23, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with vandalism and resisting. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• April Boe, 35, of Euclid St., Athens, was arrested on June 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Renee Morgan, 43, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on June 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a drug without a prescription, driving on a suspended license and two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug. She was released on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Alexis Martie, 24, of Legends Point, Lebanon, was arrested on June 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Austo Monroe, 40, of Cartwright St., Athens, was arrested on June 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage and financial responsibility. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Casey Clark, 51, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Savannah Stanley, 23, of S. Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Jonathan Morgan, 32, of County Road 741, Riceville, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $657.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Ricky Abner, 28, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Jennifer Kyker, 38, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Brett Ashton Silva, 23, of Brookstone Court, Dayton, was arrested on June 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Scott Pearson, with no age or address listed, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Billy Croft, 61, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Timothy Wilson, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on June 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary and vandalism. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
