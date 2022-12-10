• Ronald Patterson, 48, of Phillips St., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. No bond amount or court date listed.
• John England, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Travis Lowe, 41, of E. Central Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• William Cordick, 53, of County Road 41, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. He was released. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Merry Russell, 54, of N. Jefferson St., Milledgeville, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft between $1,000 and $2,500 and forgery. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Katelyn Dodson, 23, of County Road 48, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged on a criminal summons for two counts of assault and a criminal summons for vandalism. She was released and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Timmy Lankford, 45, of County Road 174, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Gregory Dennis, 50, of Ridgeview Lane, Birchwood, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Hannah Burts, 30, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with fugitive of justice. She was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
