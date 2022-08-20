• Teresa Davis, 53, of County Road 64, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of an automobile, state violation of probation out of Monroe County and failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Jerry Massingale, 47, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Edward Smith, 25, of University Dr., Collegedale, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Shawn Hicks, 47, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Terry Clowers, 55, of County Road 464, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
• Tabitha Ghorley, 36, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,022.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
• Patrick Dann, 31, of Highway 30, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Ronald Darr, 54, of County Road 517, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
• Michaela Park, 36, of Lake Circle Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
• William Russell, 28, of S. St. Marks Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated rape of a child and exploitation of a minor. He was being held on $500,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
