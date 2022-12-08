• Cody Ricker, 33, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Katherine Brown, 35, of Barnette St., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Isaih Tatum, 41, of E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession. He was being held on $44,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Kyle Z. Barnes, 30, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on $6,313.94 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Mary Rutledge, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Cynthia Wos, 52, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Plaise Spangler, 44, of Orchard Lane, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• James Cantrell, no age listed, of Sunnyside Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of a weapon by a felon and three Meigs County warrants. He was being held on $30,000 bond and for Meigs County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
