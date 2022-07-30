• Tammy Hopkins, 45, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $4,277.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Candace Hoppel, 26, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Christopher Hamonds, 31, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for alter/falsify/forge title/plate. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Matthew J. Cabon, 32, of Bay St., Dunedin, Fla., was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, implied consent and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Sebastian C. Wilson, 30, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Marsha Whitcomb, 32, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Mya Smith, 23, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $660.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Elizabeth Welch, 29, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Tarkenton Martin, 41, of Hannah Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, theft over $1,000, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $38,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Clifford Winsted, 41, of County Road 287, Niota, was arrested on July 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Robert Hamblin, 33, of County Road 274, Niota, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Mariah H. Smith, 28, of County Road 151, Riceville, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,188.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Tracy L. Armstrong, 46, of S. Congress Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,264.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Ashlyn P. Lanier, 21, of County Road 331, Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving under the influence, failure to appear, violation of implied consent, reckless driving and assault. She is a Bradley County inmate.
• Gloria Browder, 29, of Gliden St., Athens, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• David Millsaps, 78, of County Road 214, Niota, was arrested on July 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Dean Mitchell, 44, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Richard D. Jones, 27, of Glendale Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Debora Gaylon, 62, of Woodward Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
