• Randolph Womac, 36, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Colby Aldridge, 31, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on May 16 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,966.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Sherif Uriah Wilson, 40, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on May 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Cody Varber, 30, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Curtis Jordan, 29, no address listed, was arrested on May 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Misty Linder, 42, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on May 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 31.
• Jamica Kitts, 38, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,108.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Marion Kitchens, 38, of 8th St. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Robert Davis, 53, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,127.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Dustin Shaw, 40, of County Road 261, Niota, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Cody Eddington, 30, of Kenneth St., Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Gerard Birk, 32, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $49,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Brandon Hopkins, 35, of Plumwood Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, resisting arrest, evading, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug and felon in possession of a firearm. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Thomas Lane, 32, of Caldwell Rd. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear as well as an indictment for theft of property. He was being held on $12,000 bond. No court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.