• Amanda O. Puente, 29, of County Road 687, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant and simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Thomas A. Lane, 31, of Caldwell Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug, attempted theft, vandalism over $1,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Brandy M. Widner, 35, of County Road 112, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft by possession over $60,000 and violation of state probation. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• Michael J. Harris, 19, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Brittany M. Cook, 25, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Angela Longwith, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias and theft by worthless checks. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Kagon Michael Pike, 22, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• Alexander Dodez, 39, of Highway 307, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and falsification of drug test results. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Clarence Nicholas III, 41, of Country Farm Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Lacey Sharee Duggan, 36, of County Road 611, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Jagger Rodney Cardin, 18, of County Road 504, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Jessie Beals, 48, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Dakota J. Calfee, 28, of N. Rice St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Amanda Brook Moore, 28, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Rhonda Caraway, 46, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Robin Partin, 27, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Chelsie Siler, 24, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias and two counts of child support. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
