• Candace M. Cook, 31, of County Road 707, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, violation of probation and a warrant for simple possession, possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $18,986.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Brian K. Roads, 37, of High St., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on an $891.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Jessica Kirkey, 23, of Kirksey Lane, Ocoee, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Ira Cannon, 25, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Jonathon Morgan, 32, of County Road 741, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Cody Ricker, 32, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• Shannon Buckner, 45, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and theft under $1,000. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
• James Martin, 41, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Joseph Vann, 23, of Highway 30, Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Derek Cole, 30, of Belltown Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Rayven McDermott, 38, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Daniel Jody Terry, 50, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• James Bethel Moore, 33, of Georgia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Scott Michael Pepin, 47, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Kaya Bayard, 26, of Bledsoe Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
