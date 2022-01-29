• Dustin Lunsford, 30, of Slack Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Clarence Nichols, 43, of County Farm Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $909.95 cash bond and faced a date in general Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Kenneth E. Allen, 47, of County Rd. 188, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple assault and possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Aaron Wagoner, 34, of County Rd. 609, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Danny C. Allen, 21, of CG Earnest Rd. NW, Charleston, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Zane J. Byas, 22, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Jeremiah Hall, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Austin Flowers, 23, of Highway 411 N., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, a warrant for shoplifting, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a legend drug. He was being held on $2,000 bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27, and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
