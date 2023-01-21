• Marshall Lay, 28, of Highway 304, Ten Mile, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Jeffery Redd, 31, of Crow Hill Church, Benton, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a pair of indictments. He was released on $30,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Jacob Million, 34, of County Road 250, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Sheena McHone, 33, of Highway 304, Ten Mile, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Lisa Brucchi, 48, of Blue Springs Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Bradley County warrant for violation of probation. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Teresa Neusel, 53, of T. Dake Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Stephanie Croft, 45, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Jacquelene Watson, 41, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,566.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Marta E. Pufahl, 45, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule III drug, driving under the influence, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Brittany Branham, 29, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for engaging in sexual activity with the intent to have a minor view. She was released and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Koby Wyatt, 22, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on an indictment for facilitation of second-degree murder. He was being held on $150,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Jason Kennedy, 47, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for engaging in sexual activity with intent to have a minor view, four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual battery. He was being held on $400,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Rex Hawkins, 39, of Highway 411 S., Greenback, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Sarah Leinweber, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Adam Boggess, 31, of Harren Court, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and move over. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Sabrina Kimpson, 50, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
