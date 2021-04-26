• Tonya Rose Wilkins, 42, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $859.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Billy J. Bryant, 45, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of McMinn County for theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Scott Bowman, 43, of Spruce St., Canton, N.C., was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $2,500. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Charmayne Elyse Clark, 34, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the court officer and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,691.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Destin Crawford, 35, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on April 22 by the 10th Judicial District Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a firearm. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Charles Hicks, 47, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, driving on a revoked license, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $3,360.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Joseph Vann, 23, of State Highway 30W, Decatur, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Ricky Lynn Elrod Jr., 19, of County Road 405, Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving without a license, underage consumption, failure to give notice of an accident, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and driving under the influence. He was released on $3,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Devan Lake Green, 21, of Wasson Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on April 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and driving under the influence by allowance. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 23.
• Steven Williams, 59, of Highway 11N, Etowah, was arrested on April 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of schedule II drug for resale, driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, community corrections violations and schedule II drug violations. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Troy K. Wattenbarger, 54, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal simulation. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Jerry Demay, 64, with no address listed, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,745.93 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Louisa Marie Suggs, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Clarence Lincoln, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,959.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Christopher Marion, 30, of County Road 573, Englewood, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Jaden Wade, 21, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, interference with 911 calls and aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Kenneth R. Martin, 27, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and failure to appear out of Loudon County. He was being held on $15,000 bond for Loudon County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
