• Garry Thompson, 43, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and assault by domestic violence. He was being held on $2,394.95 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Derrick Turner, 26, of Hickory Hills Place, Canton, Ga., was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Brandon Levi Brook, 36, of Bluebird Lane, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Amanda M. DeOca, 36, of County Road 86, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit card. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Joshua Conine, 29, of County Road 62, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• James Palmer, 38, of County Road 462, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a criminal summons for violation of an order of protection. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• William Bearden, 21, of Mitchell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, aggravated assault and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $39,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Jeremy Nathan Martin, 43, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Sara Louise Buckner, 33, of County Road 178, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property involving merchandise. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Sandra Marie Womac, 51, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession or casual exchange of meth, possession of meth, manufacture/sale/possession of meth with intent and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Steve Austin Shadden, 42, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with resisting stop/arrest/search, criminal trespassing and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• George Oscar Treadway, 30, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• David Hicks, 57, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Justin Swafford, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Dustin Cole White, 25, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,582.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Amber D. Shelton, 21, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and filing false reports. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
