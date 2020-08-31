• James L. Land, 52, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 28.
• Shane Stevens, 46, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, burglary, theft under $1,000 and vandalism over $500. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 28.
• Chrystal M. Ward, 35, of Nebo Road, Ten Mile, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 8.
• Rebecca Tumlin Jordan, 48, of Franklin Road, Franklin, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 28.
• Justin Bennett Nichols, 22, of Bryson Street, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism under $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of domestic assault. He was released on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Andrea Simonds, 46, of Church Street, Vonore, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Anna Marie Henson, 24, of Traditional Drive, Knoxville, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence implied consent. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Kevin Lee Webb, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Amber-Nicole Houchin, 24, of Forest Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Heather B. Elmore, 38, of County Road 513, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Billy Joe Fritts, 38, of Shoal Creek Road, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for evading, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $20,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 8.
• Arbys Omar Reyes Jr., 27, of Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, felony evading, possession of a Schedule VI drug and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Myshkal M. Johnson, 19, of County Road 496, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Kimberly V. Scroggins, 45, of Tennessee Avenue, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Sarah Blankenship, 28, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, public intoxication, resisting arrest and felony evading. She was being held on $5,500 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31 and in Criminal Court on Sept. 8.
