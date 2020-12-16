• Wendy Fugate, 41, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Erica Lynn Neal, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with indecent exposure. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Gage Blair Hodgin, 39, of Heritage Dr., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, a warrant out of Florida, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug and two counts of possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $178,000 bond for Polk County, Fla., authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 15.
• Matthew S. Elliott, 35, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Larry Dean Lynn, 49, of Clearwater Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
