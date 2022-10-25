• Amber Howard, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,061.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Adam Haynes, 37, of Oakdale St., Maryville, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Mitchell Watson, 42, of County Road 783, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and interference with 911 calls. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Demetrius Stoudemire, 31, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on $6,024.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Bradley L. Moore, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $1,221.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Clifford Brabson, 36, of Shoemaker Rd., Crossville, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear and on a capias summons. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24. He also faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Ashley Roderick, 29, of Lynman St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department on an indictment for two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale and four counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $40,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Jocee McKeehan, 26, of Lynman St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department on an indictment for possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale and four counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $40,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Daniel W. Cronan, 34, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading arrest, theft over $5,000, aggravated child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism over $5,000, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, and vandalism. He was being held on $32,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• Scott Lee White, 34, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 21 by the Athens Police Department on an indictment for possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $40,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Charles C. Patterson, 41, of Million St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• Jason Burnum, 24, of Dogtown Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• Alyssa Smith, 22, of County Road 903, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• Jerry Wallace, 73, of County Road 264, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
