• Amanda Nichole White, 34, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Rodney Carroll, 49, of Bank St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal simulation. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Jamee Lemons, 32, of 8th St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Christopher Graham, 32, of New Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Rhonda Caraway, 46, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000 and violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Tyler B. Johnson, 35, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on a $699.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• John Hatley, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic, prohibited weapons and two violations of probation. He was being held on $33,303.35 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Susan Lowe, 22, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Gray Hamby, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Mary Ann Huston, 26, of Webb Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
• Zachery Roderick, 20, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with an indictment for vandalism. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• John Westly, 43, of Valley Wood Dr., Dayton, Ohio, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Mark Davis, 47, of County Road 650, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Derk Burton, 34, of County Road 436, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule V drug, tampering with evidence and a warrant for meth, intent. He was being held on $2,750 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Dustin Dutch Keith, 27, of County Road 422, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Brandon Tindle, 34, of County Road 322, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, aggravated criminal trespassing and an indictment for burglary and theft up to $1,000. He was being held on $11,682.95 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21 and in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• Koby Wyatt, 19, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with identity theft and a warrant. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Andrew Cross, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, violation of probation and theft of property under $1,000. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Isaiah Wilkins, 19, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, simple assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment and theft of property. He was released on $33,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Juan Galo Pineda, 24, of Woodlawn Circle, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.