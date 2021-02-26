• James Allen Finney, 29, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Brandy Elizabeth Helton, 30, of Archwood Dr., Madison, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Flower Fields, 43, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,394.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Austin Green McKenzie, 21, of County Road 148, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• John W. McClain, 31, of Euclid St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,592.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Hahsahnee Feguson, 43, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and vandalism. He was being held on $3,000 bond for State of Georgia authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Joseph Mitchell Beshears, 26, of Gun Ridge Rd., Vonore, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,290.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25 and in Criminal Court on March 8.
• Monica West, 34, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,526.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Emily E. Bohannon, 22, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Alquez V. Ray, 25, of Johnathan Lane, Oak Ridge, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Ashley N. Cook, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of legend drugs, possession of a schedule II drug, shoplifting and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Aaron J. Wagoner, 33, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, shoplifting and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $4,036.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Joseph R. Burgess, 42, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug, destruction of evidence/tampering and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $35,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Detrail Harper, 32, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and a capias. He was being held on $50,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
