• Robert Houston, 35, of Lead Mine Valley Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on March 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Dustin Jack, 37, of County Road 565, Englewood, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Joshua Scott, 23, of Gold Ave., Rocky Top, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• James Miller, 47, of Royal St., Athens, was arrested on March 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with cruelty to animals. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Jimmy McElroy, 66, of County Road 356, Niota, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $6,000 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Christopher Nichols, 40, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on March 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,972.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Michael Gable, 42, of Davidson Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, failure to pay child support and possession of a Schedule II drug. He was being held on $19,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Matthew Savage, 31, no address listed, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $916.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Mark Myshalou, 62, of W. 5th St., Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested on April 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Robert C. Barber, 22, of County Road 149, Riceville, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Donnie Barker, 32, of Hopewell Springs Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 1 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Darlene M. Hunt, 49, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on April 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Brandi Green, 37, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Mary E. Plemmons, 42, of E. Highland St., Shelbyville, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Wesley Murray, 36, of West Ave., Lancaster, Calif., was arrested on April 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Ryan Inman, no age listed, of Woodlawn Dr., Loris, S.C., was arrested on April 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, reckless endangerment and open container. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Joshua Dixon, 30, of Martin St., Niota, was arrested on April 2 by the Niota Police Department and charged with leaving the scene, vandalism over $1,000 and driving without a license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Sara Hayes, 31, no address listed, was arrested on April 3 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. She was being held on a $2,060.49 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
