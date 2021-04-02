• Andre R. Willie, 40, of 50th Ave., Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested on March 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with identity theft, criminal simulation, forgery and CDL required. He was released on $25,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Octavia Scruggs, 28, of N. Burn Rd., Niota, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of merchandise. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Cody T. Smith, 28, of Old Washington Highway, Dayton, was arrested on March 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession. He was released on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Barbara A. Griffin, 60, of County Road 112, Athens, was arrested on March 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Ronald H. Patterson, 46, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Thomas Johnston, 41, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of meth, three counts of child support and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on $23,732 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Austin T. Flowers, 22, of County Road 72, Riceville, was arrested on March 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Leobardo Soto Vaca, 33, of King St., Athens, was arrested on March 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and driving without a license. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Taylor Biggs, 26, of Cline Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on April 1 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,150.40 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Brandon Leight, 18, of Stalans Dr., Etowah, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with exploitation of a minor. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
