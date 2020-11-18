• Jeremiah E. Hayes, 39, of Moore Cemetery Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Erica Neal-Couch, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• John Sheppard, 42, of Sunset Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and violation of probation. He was being held on $32,841.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Jennifer Harmon, 44, of Shryer Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault by domestic. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Thomas A. Johnston, 20, of County Road 604, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Tabitha Biggam, 33, of Highway 115, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Luis Garcia, 24, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on $4,495.895 bond and no court date was listed.
• Robert Austin, 44, of Maple St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Amanda Murray, 37, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.