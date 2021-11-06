• Candice Redden, 35, of 15th St., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violation of the implied consent law and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Heather Roberts, 42, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• La’Care McDermott, 19, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,658.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Kenny Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,067.97 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Lacie Lucas, 34, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $10,000, possession of a schedule I drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $26,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Demetrius Morris, 20, of County Road 264, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to give immediate notice of an accident, financial responsibility, accident involving damage, reckless driving, aggravated assault by domestic, aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $32,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Malcom Robinson, 20, of Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $7,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Bobby Mason, 38, of Saffles Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants out of Monroe County. He was being held for Monroe County authorities.
• Shane Eugene Abbott, 43, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Jonathan Arthur Garcia, 31, of Ellis St., Vonore, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Tiffany L. Bernard, 30, of County Road 534, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and failure to maintain lane. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Kallie R. Shankle-Bland, 23, of Williams St., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Douglas Riedel, 28, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft up to $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
